School initiatives were the top priority of constituents in City Council District 27 for this year’s participatory budgeting process, according to Councilwoman Nantasha Williams’ (D-St. Albans) office.
Four schools will get a total of $1 million in taxpayer funds for upgrades after 1,277 votes were cast from March 25 to April 2, Williams’ spokeswoman told the Chronicle last Friday.
At Eagle Academy SEQ, which is located at 171-10 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans, $50,000 will be spent to ensure that every student and educator will have iPads to use permanently. The school will also receive $200,000 for the installment of modern lighting to reduce energy and maintenance costs.
At PS/MS 147, which is located at 218-01 116 Ave. in Cambria Heights, $150,000 will be allocated toward bathroom enhancements.
IS 59 at 132-55 Ridgedale St. in St. Albans will receive $200,000 toward replacing broken chairs in its auditorium.
The last project is at PS 176, which is located at 120-11 237 St. in Cambria Heights. The school will receive $400,000 for new park equipment that is ADA-accessible.
A few projects that didn’t make the cut this year include new pavement for a senior garden at Roy Wilkins Park; a permeable sidewalk along the Hollis Long Island Rail Road station; a statue of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Lena Horne at the Murdock Avenue Triangle; and police cameras where Sayres and Brinkerhoff avenues dead end off 180th Street in Jamaica.
Other proposals included a community garden in Jamaica; an upgrade to the Archie Spigner Park Baseball Field; beautifying the Gladys Warren Triangle; beautifying the St. Albans LIRR; and a mini golf and driving range at Roy Wilkins Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.