Patrol Borough Queens South hosted its “Coffee with a Cop” event at the Starbucks located at 89-00 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica last Thursday.
The event, organized by Det. Tanya Duhaney of the Community Affairs Bureau, ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was a chance for the community to get to know its officers in an informal setting, Duhaney said.
“A lot of people are uncomfortable with talking to the cops in certain settings,” Duhaney said. “We just feel that over some coffee, it just kind of opens up the conversation a little bit.”
Most of the conversation was casual, though a few residents did express concerns about illegally parked trucks in the community and inquired about youth programs.
Among those at the event were Samantha Cofield, Earl Roberts, Bee Wilds, Officer Christopher Ku, Det. Brenda Riddick, Officer Janelle Flemens, Officer Chastity Genao, Officer Lisabeth Munoz and Sgt. Girvinder Singh.
— Sean Okula
