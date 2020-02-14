Cuomo sets April 28 for 31st District vote

Gov. Cuomo has set April 28 for the special election to fill the seat in the 31st Assembly District which was vacated when Michele Titus was elected to a judgeship back in November.

The vote will take place on the same day as primaries for federal office, including president. Cuomo also called for elections in two other Assembly districts, an upstate state Senate District and the 27th Congressional District, the latter to fill the vacancy created when Rep. Chris Collins (R-Erie) resigned a day before pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges.

Campaign finance reports on file with the state Board of Elections list eight candidates for the race in the 31st, which serves South Ozone Park and portions of Richmond Hill, Springfield Gardens, Laurelton and Rosedale.

Three have far and away more funding then their opponents in reports filed in January.

Richard David, a Democratic district leader, adjunct professor at York College and former City Council candidate, was topping the field with $36,871.

Next is Chiedu “Shea” Uzoigwe, a former constituent service liaison with state Sen. James Sanders Jr., at $27,658.16.

Khaleel Anderson, who announced his candidacy last February, has been a member of Community Board 14 since 2016, and serves on the Rockaway Youth Task Force’s board of directors. He reported $14,400.26 in the bank.

Tavia Blakley, a former Titus staffer, reported a January balance of $2,196. Sanders staffer Lisa George, also a constituent service liaison with Sanders, reported $2,139.19 on hand. Derrick DeFlorimonte, a member of Community Bard 13, reported $1,739.63.

The state also has active files for Varinder Singh and Felicia Johnson. Singh has filed an “In lieu of” statement for when a campaign has not collected or set $1,000. Johnson reported no activity in her account.

Parties must certify endorsed candidates by Feb. 20. The last day for candidates to file nominating petitions to get on the ballot is Feb. 24. Early voting begins April 18.