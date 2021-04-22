The crime stats in the NYPD’s 113th Precinct are never so good that Deputy Inspector Brian Bohannon wouldn’t like them to be better.
Speaking Monday during a Zoom meeting hosted by the 113th Precinct Community Council, Bohannon, the commanding officer, said crime is down nearly 10 percent for the year to date and more than 12 percent in the most recent 28-day period ending April 18.
“But we have had some [recent] incidents of shots fired,” he said. “For about four, five, six weeks we had a low amount. But we had one incident last weekend and a couple today.”
Bohannon said in one instance shots were fired from a minivan at a residence on Sutphin Boulevard. Another, which his officers came across with the benefit of neither witnesses nor a 911, call resulted in the recovery of shell casings.
In the third incident, he said, a crew member was the intended target of gunfire that was the result of an ongoing gang feud.
Year-to-date the precinct has three murders as opposed to two this time last year. Rapes, felony assault, grand larceny and car thefts are down while burglaries and robberies are up.
A few residents asked about personnel, and Bohannon said he is hoping to get new officers from the two classes in the Police Academy that will be graduating in about 45 and 90 days, respectively, as his roster is down by about 15. And if he could get double that number?
“I’d be a happy man,” the CO said.
Also on the agenda was Joseph Ottomanelli, a community coordinator for Queens with the Department of Sanitation, who took questions on matters ranging from public litter baskets to derelict vehicles.
Ottmanelli acknowledged that Covid-19 initially led the DSNY to slash more than 60 percent of the funds used to collect trash from the baskets. But he also said part of the problem with overflowing baskets was people abusing them by filling them with household trash.
“They were designed for candy wrappers and coffee cups, not household waste,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.