The heat wasn’t the only thing that was running high Thursday afternoon.
Twenty-four hours after Mayor Adams officially confirmed on Wednesday that the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village will house up to 1,000 migrant men, a protest and a press conference were held 30 minutes apart outside and within the complex, respectively.
Joe Concannon, chairman of the Queens Village Republican Club, led the latter with approximately 100 people outside the playground of PS 18, which is directly across the street from the campus at Hillside Avenue and Avenue C.
“The chickens have come to roost,” Concannon. “We have to make a very strong stance against this for our community. It doesn’t just affect the Bellerose-Queens Village community. As some of you have seen, we now have a homeless encampment at CVS in Bellerose Commons. A guy just lives there.”
Bellerose Commons is the shopping center at 251-01 Jericho Tpke.
“Why did this happen?” Concannon said. “Who gave them permission? We did. We gave them permission. We said that it was perfectly OK for [Mayor] Adams, de Blasio, for Schumer, for Hochul, Nadler, Ocasio and all of these Democrats to do this.”
Concannon then told the moderate Democrats in the crowd to “wake up” if they think the migrant situation will go away on its own and offered to register them as Republicans.
“You want to change your party registration, we can accommodate you for that,” he said. “I’m not kidding. You are nuts if you think this is something normal.”
Joe Cohen, a resident of Bellerose Manor and board member of the Rocky Hill Civic Association, said the gathering should not focus on politics.
“This is for our neighborhood,” Cohen said.
Bernard Chow, a Republican candidate for City Council District 23, said there needs to be a more balanced government and led a chant for “No tent cities.”
Deneille Loprete of Bellerose Manor does not want tents at Creedmoor because it is near several schools.
Along with PS 18, Creedmoor is near the Parsons Preschool at 23-10 Hillside Ave. and Martin Van Buren High School at 230-17 Hillside Ave., in Queens Village.
“What they are intending to do here, we knew nothing about that,” said Loprete, who is the treasurer of the Rocky Hill Civic Association. “We have one of the largest police precincts. The 105 covers an area that is ridiculous. They can’t keep up with this and now they are going to have more.”
For more than 40 years, people within the 105th Precinct’s coverage area have asked for a an additional precinct because of slow response times. A 116th Precinct is underway to cover Springfield Gardens, Rosedale, Laurelton and Brookville in 2024.
Kat Washell of Bellerose said that she wouldn’t treat a dog the way the migrants are being treated by having them live in tents on a parking lot during a heat wave.
“What are you going to do with 1,000 migrants?” Washell said. “Wouldn’t you get bored if they sat you in a tent during 100 degrees weather?”
Donna Sorrentino of Floral Park said that she sees the area becoming congested and dirty.
“It’s not conducive to have 1,000 men in a neighborhood with so many children and schools,” Sorrentino said. “It’s going to become a very nasty place and our children shouldn’t have to be exposed to this environment.”
As police thwarted protesters from attending the press conference at the Creedmoor complex, members of a SNAP senior facility — no relation to the SNAP food stamp program — within the campus’ fourth building joined civic leaders and elected officials also in opposition to the tent city.
Bryan Block, chairman of Community Board 13, said that Eastern Queens already has two shelters on Jericho Turnpike.
“They shouldn’t have to accept any more,” Block said. “This isn’t fair to the seniors. Where are they supposed to go? Yes, we understand the migrants having problems, but we have to take care of our own folks.”
Aracelia Cook, president of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association, said the situation is not fair.
“It’s not right,” Cook said. “The mayor, the governor and Biden have to be held accountable and we have some next steps for them. We as civic associations are a force to be reckoned with. They are disrespectful and don’t engage with the community, but engage with us when they want our votes. OK, I’ll remember that.”
Lourdes Villanueva Hartrick, president of the Bellerose Commonwealth Civic Association, said she is not a “not in my backyard” type, but feels that the sites chosen to house migrants have not been thought through.
“We are our brothers’ keepers,” Villanueva Hartrick said. “The migrants that are coming should have the services that they need. Basic services. I’ve been told that there are going to be nice showers and toilets and not porta-potties, which is great, but this is not the best place for them.”
Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) said the opposition to the tent city is not xenophobia.
“This senior center is a gem in our district,” Lee said. “We are here because there are major, major concerns about how this operation is going to impact the operations at not just SNAP, but TSI NY, which provides social services on Creedmoor campus as well. We also have the folks from Preller field who run the baseball little league here.”
Lee went on to further say that Creedmoor doesn’t make sense as a site for a tent city.
“We stand with you,” she said to the seniors, who have safety concerns.
State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) said that Creedmoor is not the place to dump 1,000 people.
At least 750 men are expected to live there, but Lee is working on getting a confirmation on that number from the mayor today.
“There are many offices buildings in Manhattan and the other boroughs that have space,” Stavisky said “That is more humane ... the infrastructure is just not there. The air conditioning, the heating ... this is a lose, lose situation.”
Gabby Romain, 78, a senior who utilizes the facility, said she no longer takes the bus there because there are people who use drugs at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Rance Street, and she foresees a bigger security issue with the migrants.
“Now they are going to put more people that we don’t know there,” Romain said.
