More than a year after the passing of Archie Spigner, also known as the Godfather of Queens, the Dean or the Kingmaker of Eastern and Southeast Queens, Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) has introduced legislation to rename St. Albans Park after the predecessor who contributed to the green space.
Spigner was a stalwart in Black politics for decades serving from 1974 to 2001 as the councilman of District 27, which encompasses part or all of Queens Village, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, Jamaica, Hollis and Cambria Heights.
During his tenure “The Dean” was instrumental in high-profile developments that include extending the subway to Downtown Jamaica and securing the location of York College and the Social Security Administration building in the same area, according to Miller’s office. Spigner also allocated $1 million in funding to renovate St. Albans Park and work with civic and community leaders to maintain the green space before ending his tenure.
After leaving office, he also helped his protégé, then-Councilman, now-state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), who preceded Miller, in appropriating another $900,000 in upgrades and new installations to the park that included tennis and handball courts, fitness equipment, pathways, benches, plantings and additional drainage.
St. Albans Park is bounded by Sayres Avenue, Merrick Boulevard and Marne Place, adjancent to Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center at 172-17 Linden Blvd.
“Archie Spigner was a champion of Southeast Queens, and it is truly an honor to introduce legislation to rename St. Albans Park in his honor,” said Miller in a statement. “He was a shining example of public service and living life in service of others. His contributions are too numerous to count, but those who knew him knew of his love for St. Albans Park and the special place it held in his heart, having been so instrumental in its complete renovation.”
