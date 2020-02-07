Council reiterates bus plan opposition

Just in case someone in Alaska hadn’t quite heard them yet, several members of the New York City Council staged a rally on the steps of Borough Hall on Jan. 31 to voice their displeasure with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s draft plan to redesign bus routes and service in Queens.

The protest came a week after every member of the Council who represents even the smallest sliver of Queens signed a letter to the MTA to voice the delegation’s disapproval with the 434-page proposal.

“What are they doing to us?” asked Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), who hosted the rally in her district.

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said his constituents who must get around must use cars or MTA buses.

“If Queens is a transportation desert, my district is the driest part — no subways, no Long Island Rail Road stations, no ferries,” he said, adding that city and state governments that claim they want to get people out of their cars must improve bus service.

Two members of the Council who are vying for the office of borough president both agreed that the proposal, which MTA officials have repeatedly stressed is a draft plan, is unacceptable.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) agreed that there is a need to increase north-south speed and convenience, but said proposals to trim some routes and eliminate some bus stops on others was nothing more than an attempt to cut service in the name of speed.

“It’s a Jedi mind trick,” he said, adding that it can be faster flying to Florida than to reach some parts of the city from Southeast Queens.

“For too long, it’s been someone on Manhattan making bad assumptions about Queens,” said Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria).

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) said some change would require people including senior citizens and school children, to walk up to a half mile to get to a bus stop.

“And they’re moving some routes out onto main streets —where all the traffic is,” Holden said.

Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), who was a city bus operator and union president before being elected, said the MTA’s aim of redrawing the bus system while being cost neutral will not work.

“You can’t fix a system that has been broken for 70 years by not investing in it,” he said. Councilwoman Adrienne Adams also said it was unacceptable.

“We need a revision,” she said.

Other speakers included Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Betty Braton, chairwoman of Community Board 10, and Mark Henry, who succeeded Miller as president of Amalgamated Transit Union 1056, which represents some Queens-based drivers and bus mechanics.

The MTA the night before at the Langston Hughes Library in Corona said it was planning to return to the drawing board, and the same day as the Council’s demonstration released a list of 19 new meetings, town halls and workshops where the agency will be seeking more input from ridership throughout the borough [see separate stories in some editions or at qchron.com].