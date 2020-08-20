A 28-year-old New York City correction officer was killed in a hail of bullets in Jamaica early last Saturday morning.
John Jeff was shot 11 times outside 187-01 Ridgedale St. at about 3:05 a.m., according to the NYPD. He worked at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island.
The Correction Officers Benevolent Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter or shooters.
“He was 28 years old and was on the job for just over two years with his whole life and career ahead of him,” said COBA President Benny Boscio Jr. in a statement from the union. “He was well-liked and highly regarded by his fellow officers. While the police continue to investigate this horrific incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, our hearts and prayers are with Correction Officer Jeff’s family and his fellow officers at AMKC during this painful time.”
“Our entire department is grieving upon learning of the senseless and tragic death of John Jeff Jr., an off-duty Correction Officer who was fatally shot in Queens last night,” Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brinn said in a release on the DOC’s website. “My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Officer Jeff’s family, and his friends and colleagues throughout the department, who we are doing all we can to support during this difficult time.”
Published reports have said that Jeff had just left a party, while others state that it might have been a dispute over a parking space. Still others have reported that his off-duty weapon may have been taken and used by his killer.
