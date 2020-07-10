Cops seek three in teen's shooting

The NYPD is looking for three individuals for an attempted murder that took place on Monday, July 6 at the intersection of 166th and Marsden Streets in St. Albans.
According to police in the 113th Precinct, the 14-year-old victim was standing on a corner at the intersection when two men approached on foot and shot him three times, hitting him in his neck and abdomen. He was last reported in critical condition at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks.
The shooting took place at the same intersection where Talisia Cuffie, 17, was stabbed to death on Nov. 15.
Anyone with information on the men’s identities or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
