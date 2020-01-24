Cops release pics of Jamaica rape suspect

The NYPD is conducting a massive manhunt for the man who attacked and raped a 27-year-old woman as she walked along Jamaica Avenue at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
According to police, the woman was walking an unspecified distance behind the man when he stopped in front of 163-18 Jamaica Ave., an office building with businesses on the ground floor located within the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct.
As the woman attempted to pass him he grabbed her, dragged her into a nearby alley and raped her before fleeing on foot.
The victim was taken by EMS personnel to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica for medical treatment. Police said she sustained injuries to her body, head, arms and legs.
Her attacker is described as a white Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old. He has a heavy-set build. He speaks Spanish with an accent and stands approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
He was last seen wearing black sneakers, a dark blue or black ski hat, a tan puffy-style vest, blue jeans and a black sweater.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s name or whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Raymond Abear at (718) 520-9277 or Detective Borough Queens North at (718) 520-9200.
People with information also may call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
1 comment:
