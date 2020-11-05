The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a Jamaica woman and her 2-year-old daughter who disappeared from her Liberty Avenue home this past weekend, within days of the woman’s 7-month son being found dead.
Police on Tuesday said Carla Garriques, 18, of 185-19 Liberty Ave. and her daughter, Sole Simplice, were last seen at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 31 in their home.
Officers from the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct had responded to the home the night before, responding to a 911 call at 9:46 p.m. reporting an unconscious infant.
Upon arrival Friday night officers found Kameri Garriques unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.
The boy was taken by EMS personnel to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner is investigating the cause.
The Daily News reported that when a caseworker for the city’s Administration for Children’s Services arrived at the home on Saturday to take custody of Sole while the case is investigated, both were gone.
Police described Carla Garriques as black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has a slim build, and a medium complexion with brown eyes and black hair.
Sole is 2 feet, 8 inches tall and 32 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
