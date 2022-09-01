Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a cutting instrument-wielding assailant.
At around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 23, a man seen wearing a blue durag was engaged in a dispute with a 25-year-old man in front of 145-105 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Springfield Gardens.
The man in the durag proceeded to stab the 25-year-old in the torso before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
The 25-year-old man was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was last reported in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Sean Okula
