The Cops & Kids overnight campout, hosted by the 113th Precinct and Patrol Borough Queens South, celebrated its third year at Baisley Pond Park in South Jamaica last Thursday.
In the top row, chaperones and volunteers get their turn in the pizza line, left, while DJ Nett, helps a young camper on the improvised dance floor, center, and Elizabeth Louther hops aboard an NYPD Highway patrol motorcycle.
In the second row left — knockerball, anyone? Or some of the less adventurous could show their stuff in a dance contest with prizes ranging from school supplies and backpacks to scooters provided by Community Affairs at Public Service Area 9, which covers public housing developments in Queens. At far right, future officers in a cadet program for college-bound students were on hand to help out.
In the third row, DJ Annie Red, 11, winner of an NYPD-sponsored youth DJ competition, joins Det. Tanya Duhaney, who organized the event, and DJ Nett at the turntable. Next to them, a camper shows his jump rope skills. To cool off there were smoothies from the Nourish Spot in South Jamaica, which went well with the chicken and hot dogs grilled up by Garfield Towler, chairman of the 113th Precinct Community Council. At right, even before all the tents were pitched, campers got a gift for showing up.
The FDNY was on hand to teach the children CPR, and the U.S. Census Bureau was there for their parents who have not yet filled out their form. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection service attended, and 7-Eleven was a sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.