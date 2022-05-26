With a little over a month until the primary election, the question some people may be asking before they cast their ballots in Assembly District 32 is change or experience.
Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) believes that with all the turmoil going on throughout the state and her district, the latter is what her constituents will choose come June 28.
“This is a critical point in our history where experience is going to make all of the difference — for the residents of my district, and for the people of the State of New York,” Cook said via email. “We are coming out of a pandemic, we are facing record inflation, housing issues and health care challenges, repeating previous times in our history when we needed to head toward recovery.”
Growing the economy from the bottom up, ensuring opportunities for educational attainment and helping families build personal wealth are some of the reasons she wants to run for re-election after serving the communities of Addisleigh Park, Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village, South Jamaica and Springfield Gardens for over 30 years.
“I am committed to helping my community once again and New York State emerge from these challenges with an eye towards the future,” said Cook. “I know what resources New York has to bring to bear, and I want to continue to work with my colleagues to build on our collective knowledge, and our cooperative vision to help move the state forward.”
Cook’s challenger, Anthony Andrews, associate director of leadership and campus programs at York College, a community organizer and the Assembly District 32 Part B leader, believes it’s time for a change in leadership.
“As a District Leader, a volunteer community organizer, in this community for a decade I have long worked with constituents, civic leaders and business leaders to get them the support they need to thrive. After receiving pressure from them to do even more to support them, I have decided to step up because I do not believe this community can wait any longer for energetic and responsive government leadership,” Andrews said about his run to replace Cook in an email.
Andrews says that as a coalition builder, he is ready to work with partners in government to address the housing crisis, quality-of-life issues and investment in longtime institutions in the district like York College and NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.
“For example, York College has never received the type of capital investments Medgar Evers College has because no strong governmental coalition exists to get it done,” said Andrews. “You need the local leaders on the same page for something like an academic village core conference center to get done. I have no interest in disparaging my opponent, but her reputation on that issue and others speaks for itself on building coalitions to deliver for our community.”
With so much turmoil going on throughout the city, Cook believes now is not the time for inexperienced leadership.
“Our community needs help now, not to change course with someone who doesn’t know how to pass legislation, who needs to learn which agencies are responsible for which initiatives, and doesn’t have the seniority to move an agenda,” said Cook. “This is the exact wrong time to put someone in office who will have a steep learning curve and who will be at a disadvantage over a more seasoned, experienced colleague. Electing Andrews will put our district and community at the bottom of this list.”
If re-elected, she believes her relationships in Albany will allow her to make sure her district gets the resources it needs so parks are clean, there are affordable places to live and seniors can get the care they need.
“Someone new coming in without these relationships will not be able to do the same,” added Cook.
Ahead of the election Andrews filed a lawsuit against the incumbent that alleged that she submitted forged signatures, which was later withdrawn.
“The Andrews lawsuit was a sham and an attempt to smear,” said Cook. “It had to be withdrawn because it was without merit. The fact is my campaign filed over five times the amount of signatures needed to qualify for the ballot, which was more than that of any opponent. The lawsuit is the type of politics that has turned people off.”
Andrews believes he had a right to be concerned about the validity of the assemblywoman’s petition.
“My election attorney and my campaign found several irregularities in the petitions submitted by my opponent, but once we realized this was becoming a spectacle with significant publicity we listened to our supporters,” he said. “They wanted us to win at the ballot box and not in a courtroom. Regardless of the merits, we want to win with the support of the people so we dropped the case.”
Keeping the Fred Wilson Democratic Club alive, registering hundreds of voters, facilitating candidate forums to educate the community about the upcoming elections, coordinating Covid-19 tests and vaccinations and supporting his neighbors are what Andrews considers some of his top accomplishments as district leader.
Among the assemblywoman’s top achievements is her involvement in legislation that has passed the legislative body in the last decade.
“Whether it has been the increase in the minimum wage, expanded educational opportunities through the HEOP program, investment in economic development projects in Downtown Jamaica, investment in York College and other local schools, the ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ program, SNUG [a violence prevention program, and many other major legislation, I’ve had a say in it,” said Cook.
Other successes that she has reflected on include securing millions for green spaces, increasing the age limit for reverse mortgages in co-ops and condos and helping homeowners in foreclosure proceedings stay in their homes.
When asked about the top issues plaguing the district, Cook believes they are crime, the mortgage crisis and the transit desert in Southeast Queens, while Andrews cited property taxes, affordable housing and quality-of-life issues.
“I believe I can help push proactive solutions for several quality-of-life issues like illegal dumping, illegal commercial truck parking, noise pollution from vehicles, and more. I want to push for a pilot program in this community that expands usage of cameras to capture the license plates of vehicles creating these quality-of-life issues,” said Andrews. “An 18-wheeler truck parking overnight, an insanely loud muffler, a driver dumping construction waste on the side of the road — all of this can be caught on camera and the vehicle owner can be fined ... with a camera ticket. This also allows our police officers to better focus on violent crimes instead of these issues.”
When it comes to the transit issues in Jamaica, Cook said she has worked to hold people responsible for transportation infrastructure problems.
“I have supported legislation to create a Metropolitan Transportation Authority committee to oversee the fares they enact, which will be even more important as the system goes digital,” she said, “so we can build out this infrastructure at fair prices. I will continue to push for the MTA to say how much money they are spending on communities to make a more accessible and fair system.”
Illegal dumping, a shortage of hospital beds and a lack of affordable housing have been some causes of concern for constituents in the district, and both Cook and Andrews say that they have what it takes to address the problems.
Andrews believes his camera pilot program would help with illegal dumping and he wants an indigent healthcare pool reform that would use a formula that funds safety net hospitals.
“I was on the Governor’s task force to get this done, and in Albany I can help push it through,” said Andrews, who served at Queens Hospital as an advisory chairman. “With a reformed formula, our safety net hospitals like Queens Hospital Center can get millions more every year to serve the neediest residents.”
Andrews also wants to create legislation that redefines the area median income criteria, he wants banks to push for financial counseling before seeking foreclosure and he supports the Good Cause Eviction bill.
“I want to expand protections for tenants; I am a tenant myself in a rent-stabilized building and I know how much power a landlord has over your housing security,” he said.
Cook has sponsored legislation designed to eliminate abusive litigation tactics used by landlords in foreclosure cases and to protect small businesses during Covid-19; she has been working with colleagues in government to increase fines for illegal dumping and for different agencies to make sure garbage cans are robust in her district; and she believes there needs to be an expansion of the Affordable Care Act to help with the hospital bed shortage in Jamaica.
“Rising costs have caused over 20,000 beds to be lost over the past 20 years and I have fought every step of the way to end what the Berger Commission started,” said Cook.
In 2007, the Berger Commission suggested the closure of nine hospitals, the merger of 48 hospitals and the reduction of inpatient beds in the state.
Cook has received endorsements from U.S. Rep Greg Meeks (D-Nassau, Queens), the Queens County Democratic chairman, state Attorney General Tish James and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Andrews has support from former state Sen. Shirley Huntley, the NYS Working Families Party, DC37 AFSCME, the NYS Grand Council of Guardians, the Stonewall Democrats of NYC, the Lesbian & Gay Democratic Club of Queens, Democratic District Leader Roslin Spigner and over two-dozen faith leaders
