Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz earlier this month vacated a conviction in the shooting death of a teenage girl in 2013.
The District Attorney’s Office announced on Nov. 17 that the conviction of Shamel Capers had been overturned after the prosecution’s only witness at his trial recanted his account of Capers’ shooting into a bus in South Jamaica on May 18, 2013. The eyewitness, a gang member named Lael Jappa, originally claimed that he saw Capers fire into the Q6 bus on which 14-year-old D’aja Robinson was riding, before the convicted murderer, Kevin McClinton, took the gun and fired into the vehicle.
Robinson, who was on her way home from a friend’s birthday party, was caught in the gunfire and killed.
Another eyewitness told police and prosecutors that McClinton was the only person he saw fire into the bus. In exchange for a significant sentence reduction on unrelated felony charges, Jappa testified at Capers’ trial that he saw Capers fire into the bus first.
An investigation by the District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit determined that Jappa testified falsely. Information from counsel at the Debovoise and Plimpton law firm revealed a recantation made by Jappa to a defense investigator, corroborated by phone conversations Jappa had with his mother in 2014, in which he said the information he provided to police and prosecutors was false.
The District Attorney’s Office said Capers was to be released from prison on Nov. 17. He had served eight years of a 15 years to life sentence. McClinton, now determined to be solely responsible for the killing, will continue serving a 25 years to life sentence.
The 10th anniversary of Robinson’s death comes up next May.
“My thoughts today are with D’aja Robinson’s family,” Katz said in a statement. “This motion might not be easy for them to accept, but they can take comfort in knowing that the solely culpable individual, Kevin McClinton, will be spending a very long time in jail, perhaps the rest of his life.”
