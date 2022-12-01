Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz earlier this month vacated a conviction in the shooting death of a teenage girl in 2013.
The District Attorney’s Office announced on Nov. 17 that the conviction of Shamel Capers had been overturned after the prosecution’s only witness at his trial recanted his account of Capers’ shooting into a bus on May 18, 2013. The eyewitness, a gang member named Lael Jappa, originally claimed that he saw Capers fire into the Q6 bus on which 14-year-old D’aja Robinson was riding, before the convicted murderer, Kevin McClinton, took the gun and fired into the vehicle.
Robinson, who was on her way home from a friend’s birthday party, was caught in the gunfire and killed.
Another eyewitness told police and prosecutors that McClinton was the only person he saw fire into the bus. In exchange for a significant sentence reduction on unrelated felony charges, Jappa testified at Capers’ trial that he saw Capers fire into the bus first.
An investigation by the District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit determined that Jappa testified falsely. Information from counsel at the Debevoise and Plimpton law firm revealed a recantation made by Jappa to a defense investigator, corroborated by phone conversations Jappa had with his mother in 2014, in which he said the information he provided to police and prosecutors was false.
The District Attorney’s Office said Capers was to be released from prison on Nov. 17. He had served eight years of a 15 years to life sentence. McClinton, now determined to be solely responsible for the killing, will continue serving a 25 years to life sentence.
The 10th anniversary of Robinson’s death comes up next May.
“My thoughts today are with D’aja Robinson’s family,” Katz said in a statement. “This motion might not be easy for them to accept, but they can take comfort in knowing that the solely culpable individual, Kevin McClinton, will be spending a very long time in jail, perhaps the rest of his life.”
The District Attorney’s Office also on Nov. 17 vacated the conviction of Darryl Williams, who was accused of taking part in the robbery of a Queens Village storage facility in February 2013.
According to prosecutors, four men entered the site and robbed one of its employees, leaving him bound and gagged in an empty unit. Another employee identified Williams, who had rented a unit at the location a week prior, as a member of the group.
Williams claimed he was at his home in Brooklyn at the time of the incident, on the phone with his superintendent. His attorneys obtained phone logs showing a call that coincided with the time of the robbery, but could not obtain cell site location records.
Williams was convicted primarily based on the account of the lone witness. His appellate attorneys continued their investigation while he was serving a 15-year sentence and managed to obtain cell site location records showing that Williams’ phone was connected to a cell tower in Bedford-Stuyvesant, located a half-mile from his apartment and 10 miles from the scene of the crime, for a 35-minute call at the time of the robbery.
Following a CIU investigation, the conviction was vacated.
“For there to be justice in the criminal justice system, and public faith in its outcomes, it is incumbent upon us as prosecutors to follow the facts to wherever they lead,” Katz said in a statement. “Presented with credible new evidence that undermined the integrity of the convictions against these men, we could not let miscarriages of justice stand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.