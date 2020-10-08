The modernization of the Jamaica Armory moved forward last week when Suffolk Construction was awarded the contract for the $91 million project.
The 1933 Jamaica Readiness Center is at the corner of 168th Street and 93rd Avenue. It is home to the New York Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion of the 258th Field Artillery and the 442nd Military Police Co.
The project includes a 41,000-square-foot addition and restoration of the 140,000-square-foot facility. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), in a press release, said the armory will be a boon and an anchor for Southeast Queens, the National Guard and the city.
“Now that the construction contract has been awarded, we are near shovels in the ground, which will improve the New York Army National Guard’s long-term readiness and recruitment capabilities,” he said.
“The Jamaica Armory’s long-needed modernization and expansion can finally look to breaking ground,” U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) said.
“Work on the project is due to begin later in October,” a spokesman for the Guard told the Chronicle in an email. “Our Facilities Engineer office anticipates it taking at least three years to complete.” The soldiers who are regularly assigned to Jamaica on a full-time or part-time basis are working at other New York Army National Guard facilities.
