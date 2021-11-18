Prakash Churaman, a 22-year-old from South Jamaica who was arrested of murder nearly seven years ago, rallied outside Queens Criminal Court at Kew Gardens Monday to get criminal charges against him dropped over what he says was a false confession he made as a youth.
“I’m here today because I have an appearance in front of Justice Kenneth Holder and he is supposed to be rendering some decisions in regards to motions that were set months ago both by the defense and the prosecution,” said Churaman. “Honestly, there is nothing else to be done but for him to set an official trial date or drop the charges.”
Churaman was convicted by a jury, sentenced to 9 years to life and was released on appeal due to not being allowed to call expert witnesses during his trial.
A Guyanese immigrant with a learning disability, Churaman says that his false confession at 15, to felony murder during an attempted robbery, was allegedly made under duress four days later on Dec. 5, 2014, to Dets. David Gallagher and Barry Brown of the 113th Precinct in Rochdale. He alleges that nearly seven years ago police entered his mother’s basement without a warrant, locked him in a police car that was driven around for three hours — despite him living 10 minutes away from the precinct — and told him that if he confessed they would let him leave. His mother was in the room but was ignorant of legal matters and they had no lawyer.
Brown, who is also responsible for getting a confession out of Chanel Lewis, another Queens murder suspect who is having his statement called into question, and Gallagher allegedly failed to tell Churaman that the crime he was confessing to was not just a botched robbery but the murder of Taquane Clark, the victim of a home invasion in South Jamaica and the defendant’s best friend.
“He’s a retired NYPD detective now,” said Churuman about Brown. “He’s still living swell off of his pension.”
Brown is indeed retired, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. Gallagher is still on active duty.
Churaman’s pretrial hearing, which was pushed from 12 to 2:30 p.m. — a tactic he said was used as punishment for having the rally on Nov. 15 — comes days after District Attorney Melinda Katz vacated 60 other convictions that were secured by testimony from cops convicted of perjury or other serious crimes, according to the DA’s Office last week.
Churaman does not think Katz will vacate his case like the other 60, which were reviewed by the DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit.
The three officers whose testimonies were reviewed by the CIU were fired and there is a list of an additional 20, according to a statement that was released from the DA’s Office.
“If that was the case, she would have dropped the charges,” said Churaman. “She would have included Barry Brown and Daniel Gallagher of the 113th Precinct on that list.”
Criminal cases must be tried inside of courtrooms, a spokesperson from the DA’s Office, which plans to retry the case, said to the Queens Chronicle via email.
“We look forward to a just resolution of People v. Prakash Churaman in a court of law, where a jury will hear and deliberate upon the evidence that will be presented,” said the spokesperson. “The sooner the matter is adjudicated, the earlier some form of closure can be found by both the defendant and the family ... The Queens District Attorney’s Office has stated and maintained our readiness to proceed.”
Zion Lion, of Sermon3Recordings, a media platform, does not believe Churaman is guilty of murder and has been using social media to profess his innocence.
“He was coerced into this crime,” said Lion. “That is why he got his conviction overturned, but they are still not letting him go.”
Churaman was released on bail in January, but is still under house arrest and wears an ankle monitor. He also says that the prosecution is making the same moves it did when he was 15, by motioning to preclude his expert witnesses.
“They are trying to preclude an expert witness on ear identification and a forensic psychiatrist, which is like a huge part of my defense,” said Churaman. “The appellate court has already decided that I must be allowed to present an expert witness on juvenile false confessions.”
Churaman was identified as a suspect for Clark’s murder by an elderly relative of the victim, who the defendant says has changed her testimony on several occasions over the years.
“Prakash grew up in the system,” said Aaron Brandt, another supporter of the Free Prakash Alliance, who likened the case to the Central Park Five. “Everything that could have went wrong in the system, happened to him. Everything. He is the staple for all the people who aren’t as fortunate as him to get a second chance to get another shot to fight again ... There are a bunch of Prakashes, there are a bunch of Kalief Browders, there are a bunch of Yusef Salaams and a bunch of Raymond Santanas right now who don’t have the resources and the people right here to fight for them.
Salaam and Santana were two members’ of the Central Park Five, who were accused of the rape and assault of a woman in 1989 as teens and had their convictions tossed in 2002. Browder, who was 16 when he was accused of stealing a backpack, was sent to Rikers Island for three years, two of which were in solitary confinement, for a case that never went to trial. He maintained his innocence and the accuser never came to court. Browder later committed suicide at 22.
The Central Park Five and the Browder case both led to multimillion-dollar settlements with the city.
The prosecutors “are under an enormous amount of pressure because of the scrutiny of the press and the amount of corruption being exposed,” said Churaman. “They do not want a major lawsuit to blow back on them. Their office is already on fire. My case will catch that fire sooner or later.”
Prakash was profiled and kidnapped by the system, said Grace Woods, an organizer with the Party of Socialism and Liberation, a communist party.
“He was coerced into a confession,” said Woods. “Unfortunately, this is not a surprise. It is not the first time this happened to young people.”
