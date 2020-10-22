Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, top center, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct, joined officers and staff at the Jamaica station house on Oct. 15 for the precinct’s annual bake sale for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The cakes, cookies and various homemade confections were available for a contribution to the cause. Starbucks on Sutphin Boulevard donated coffee to go with the cornucopia of tasty treats.
— Michael Gannon
