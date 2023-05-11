An immigrant from Jamaica, who serves as the senior field designer for Con Edison, has earned the utility’s highest honor, the Living Our Values Award, according to the utility last Friday.
George Tulloch, a Rosedale resident, started off as an electrical technician for the utility company in 1988 a few years after immigrating to the U.S. He has since worked his way up in the company to become a leader and a mentor to new technicians, according to ConEd. During his career at the utility giant, he has developed a code of honor that emphasizes safety principles to help the group he oversees in the Bronx, which has gone without injury for 19 years.
Tulloch’s job at the company involves testing transformers, circuit breakers, substation protective systems and other components to make sure they are safe and reliable. He also designs modifications for protective systems.
Tulloch has also built a life raising his four kids with his wife, Satchel, in Queens and is a mentor to boys and girls ages 5 to 14 of the Rosedale Rockets Soccer Club, which he coaches. The field designer also gives back to his hometown of Porus, Jamaica, a spokesman for ConEd told the Queens Chronicle.
Each year, Tulloch goes back to the island country to provide books, computers, music equipment, breakfast and other items to the schools of Porus, a small farming village that was the home of ex-slaves, through the charity he leads, the Friends of Porus Association. He also guides high school students and pays for their tuition, and during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic his group raised $1.2 million in supplies to clinics and hospitals throughout the Caribbean nation.
The former electrical technician also works with the Porus Primary School’s Annual Leadership Workshop, which invites leaders and business owners to speak to children about becoming leaders themselves and also conducts an annual math competition for students ages 10 to 15.
Angel Cardoza, Con Edison’s vice president of substation operations, said in a statement that Tulloch seeks to touch lives in everything he does.
“He has retained his feelings of personal connection with the people of his native land, as he shows with his philanthropy,” Cardoza said on May 5. “When he’s on the job for our customers, he sets an example with his work ethic and insistence that everyone follow our safety standards.”
Tulloch takes great pride in his work.
“Our customers depend on us to keep their homes and businesses powered, so we need to be at our best every day,” he said in a statement. “I enjoy that challenge. And our work can be dangerous if we do not devote our full attention every second we are on the job. I try to contribute to a culture of safety because I care about my colleagues.”
Tulloch told the Chronicle via email that he was delighted by the acknowledgement.
“I am gratified and humbled by this award because it is a recognition by my peers and colleagues that I contribute to workplace safety and care about people in Rosedale and my native town in Jamaica,” he said. “If we live just for ourselves, we are wasting our lives. I find fulfillment when I give of myself to help others, especially the children of Porus in Manchester, Jamaica.”
