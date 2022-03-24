Con Edison said it has replaced a leaning utility pole in South Jamaica near Baisley Pond Park after being contacted about it by the Queens Chronicle.
Jacqueline Burton Waal, the vice president of the Baisley Pond Park Block Association, said during a Zoom meeting on March 15 hosted by the United Neighbors Civic Association that she, as well as members of her group, have been contacting the utility and 3-1-1 about the pole for two years with no luck.
“Directly across the street from my house,” said Burton Waal during the Zoom meeting, “is a utility pole that is leaning at a 30-degree angle and despite numerous complaints, nothing has been done.”
Burton Waal said that Con Edison came once two years ago and gave her the work order number 411-3800 and tagged the pole, but she hadn’t seen or heard back from the utility since.
“If that pole should fall we are all out of power,” she said. “The entire block had called Con Ed.”
Burton Waal said to the Chronicle on March 17, that when there is heavy rainfall the ground seems to get looser and looser every year and that she is afraid that the pole, which is at 160-27 120 Ave., might even fall on her house depending on which way it goes.
“Today there is a light rain,” said Burton Waal, 75. “I understand that the poles go very deep into the ground, but still, we have had more rainfall each year than the year before.”
A Con Edison spokesman said that the utility company’s crew inspected the location on March 16 and would look to replace the pole this week.
Burton Waal confirmed on March 18 that the old pole was inspected and had been replaced with a new one. Wires were added and a second set of wiring is left to be done.
“This is wonderful,” said Burton Waal. “We didn’t know what else to do ... Thank you for your assistance. We appreciate it very much from the Baisley Pond Park Block Association.”
