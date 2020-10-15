Pink was the color of the day as King Manor Museum in Jamaica and the Chronicle hosted an event Saturday to mark October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Visitors could avail themselves of healthcare information while getting some fresh air in a socially distanced setting. They also could pay visits to some area merchants, and relax with free coffee supplied by Andy Acevedo of Starbucks on Sutphin Boulevard.
At top left, children could avail themselves of works of American history. Next to the books at a nearby table was Heidi Schneider of Occasional Crafts. At right Maxine Harrison-Gallmon of Life Vantage, a health product company, greets a visitor. In the second row, Minnie, a regular visitor to the park, is wearing her favorite pink sweater in commemoration of the cause. At center, Salwa Elmeawad of the Bayside Kiwanis Club, which has been active in the fight against breast cancer, meets with Kesley Brow, King Manor’s executive director. At right, Althea’s Tropical Delights had tasty offerings.
The third row features Lenny Mancuso and Elmeawad with John Mohamed of El Donito, an online retailer. At center, Sapphire Jackson shows a display from Sapphire’s Boutique, while at right guests purchase scented candles and natural products from Eason’s Essentials.
At right, James Trent and Phil Orenstein of the Queens Village Republican Club hand out flags and voter registration information. At far right, Chronicle account executive Ree Brinn stops by Schneider’s table.
