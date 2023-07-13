Community Health Fair on Sat., July 22

This summer, as many are thinking about trips abroad or finding the perfect cruise destination, the Rosedale Lions Club wants people to make room for wellness in their lives as the season heats up.
On July 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the volunteer organization will host a free Community Health Fair that is open to the public at Brookville Park, located at the intersection of Brookville Boulevard and 144th Avenue in Rosedale.
The fair will include several health screenings, educational resources and some useful safety training.
If interested in becoming a vendor for the event, visit bit.ly/3D57LOi. People who may want to volunteer or donate goods or services may call (917) 983-9676 or (646) 675-8085 or send an email to rosedalelionsclub.ny.usa@gmail.com.
“This is our way of helping the Rosedale community,” said Ngoz‘ka Onwualu, president of the Rosedale Lions Club. “We are going to be focusing on things like diabetes and blood pressure.”
Along with assessments for those conditions, attendees can get breast cancer, blood sugar, cholesterol, glucose and vision screenings. There will also be body mass index evaluations and Covid-19 tests and vaccines.
Guests will receive brochures and informational packets to educate them about cancer and diabetes risks too, Onwualu said.
“People can also expect CPR training,” he said.
The event will also include healthy snacks, a yoga class for beginners at 11 a.m., a massage chair and speakers from health insurance companies.
“The representatives will provide resources on how to navigate getting health insurance,” said the Rosedale Lions Club president.
