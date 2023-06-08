Amity Baptist Church in Jamaica is hosting a Community Health & Information Fair, which will include outdoor festivities, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be free HIV testing and education sponsored by the church’s outreach team, The Human Services Commission.
The health screenings and information is a collaboration with Black Health, the National Black Leadership Commission on Health; Kimberlee Clark of Thrivent Financial; the AIDS Center of Queens County; Hobson-Williams, a law firm for the elderly; The Precious Sunflowers, a nonprofit that addresses gun violence and teen bullying; and NYC Health and its affiliates, according to Gail Fleming, one of the ministers at the church and the director of The Human Services Commission.
“This is our last event of the year,” Fleming told the Queens Chronicle. “We have some other organizations with us that are going to be speaking about wills, trusts and estates. Someone is going to be speaking about substance abuse and another person will speak on bullying and gun violence.”
Fleming said the church is working on getting a prostate screening van from an official of the city Department of Health.
The outdoor festivity will include servings of hot dogs and hamburgers, Fleming said.
“There will be raffles and free gifts for those who get tested,” she added.
“We are really pushing our incentives for people who get tested,” Fleming said. “This ZIP code is pretty heavy-hit with HIV AIDS, so we want to really bring home the importance of being tested.”
The church is in the 11433 ZIP code.
Data collected by the DOH in March 2019 said that in the year prior 17 out of every 100,000 people in Jamaica, which had a population of 323,963, were diagnosed with HIV. In 2020, 16,064 people in Queens were living with HIV and of that number 316 were newly diagnosed that year, according to AIDSvu, an interactive online mapping tool focused on the HIV epidemic.
“Come out and get tested. Come out and be informed, and come out and have a good time,” said the minister.
Amity Baptist Church is located at 164-18 108 Ave.
