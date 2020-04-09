The NYPD last week reached out to help elderly residents in Southeast Queens who are either sticking close to home because of the statewide COVID-19 restrictions or who just need a helping hand.
At far left and top right, officers from the 113th Precinct’s Community Affairs Unit delivered groceries to residents of Rochdale Village, located in South Jamaica.
Above, Sgt. Khadija Faison of Community Affairs in Jamaica’s 103rd Precinct visits with a member of the congregation of the Church of Saint Gerard Majella in Hollis.
At right, Det. Marc Costa, also of Community Afffairs in the 103rd, delivers canned hams and other food to the Rev. Josephjude Gannon, the pastor of St. Gerard Majella Parish.
