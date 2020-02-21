‘Colors in Black’ at Wilkins

The Southern Queens Park Association will host its 18th annual “Colors in Black” art exhibit from March 1 through 7 at the Roy Wilkins Park Family Center, located at 177-01 Baisley Blvd. in St. Albans.

This year’s featured artists will be Larry Green, Carlton Murell and Nate Ladson.

In addition, students from Queens elementary, middle and high schools will be invited to showcase their art. Winners of the student art competition will be announced at the opening reception which begins at 2 p.m. on March 1.

The remaining exhibit hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 2 through 6; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7.

Further information is available at (718) 276-4630 or mryland@sqpa.org.