Students interested in pursuing college may apply to Borough President Donovan Richards’ African American Heritage Scholarship starting Monday.
The form for the $1,000 scholarship must be completed by Jan. 10, 2022 at 5 p.m. at queensbp.org/AAHC ScholarshipApp and applicants must send their high school transcripts by email to sanderson@queensbp.org or by fax to (718) 286-3134, according to Richards’ office.
“Our borough’s high school seniors are bright, talented, and ready to take on the world,” Richards said in a statement. “It is great that our African American Heritage Scholarships allow us to help several graduating seniors afford to attend college.”
High school seniors pursuing a post-secondary education can use the scholarship to cover any college expense and the first page of the form requires one’s name, contact information, date of birth, high school and graduation date. The second page of the form asks if students have had Advancement Placement, College Now or Honors classes.
It also asks if students received awards and honors; the dates and purpose of the awards; volunteer and community service; dates and supervisor for volunteer and community service work; work and internship experience; the supervisor for the work or internship; and to respond to three questions with 300- to 3,000- character answers.
The winners of the scholarship will be announced Feb. 1, 2022 and will be recognized during Richards’ Black History Month Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
“There is no better way to celebrate African American history than by working to give the youth of today a better chance to get ahead,” Richards added.
