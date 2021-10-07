Color of Justice, an advocacy group dedicated to advancing Black political participation and civic engagement, hosted a two-day registration event last weekend at libraries in Eastern Queens.
The Forest Hills organization, in conjunction with the League of Women Voters of New York City, a suffrage movement more than a century old, was able to sign up 20 people, speak with 60 and hand out over 100 fliers, brochures and pamphlets on voting Sept. 25 and 26 at the Cambria Heights and Hollis libraries.
“Our voter registration in partnership with the League of Women Voters was a huge success,” said Titi Yasukawa, president of Color of Justice in a statement. “Black Queens residents who registered with us over the weekend are now eligible to vote on Election Day, November 2, which means more Black people will be heard, empowered and at the helm of what happens in their communities.”
Rosa Hall, the COJ member who organized the registration, agreed.
“This event was a wonderful learning experience for all involved,” said Hall. “Voting gives people power over their lives. So if we can give power to the people, then we are one step closer to creating a fair and just democracy.”
Important voting dates to note include Oct. 8, which is the last day to register to vote; Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, the early voting days; Oct. 26, the last day to apply for an absentee ballot (postmark); Nov. 1, the last day for an absentee ballot (in-person); and Nov. 2, the general election and the last day to postmark or deliver in-person absentee ballots. Polling hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
