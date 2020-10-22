Two NYPD officers from the 113th Precinct who were involved in the Oct. 8 gunfight that killed a shooting suspect already out on parole were doing what they were trained to do to protect the community, their commanding officer said Monday.
Deputy Inspector Brian Bohannon wasted no time addressing the matter at the start of the precinct’s Community Council Zoom meeting.
“This individual was wanted for shooting four other persons,” Bohannon said, without mentioning Tyran Dent, 24, by name. Dent fled when Warrants Bureau detectives tried to arrest him in South Jamaica.
Bohannon said during the pursuit Dent unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle in an effort to get away. By the time police said he pulled out a pair of handguns to fire at them, two uniformed officers from the 113th had joined in the chase. “He fired one of the guns at the officers,” Bohannon said. “Officers returned fire, unfortunately causing this man’s demise.” As many as seven officers reportedly returned fire.
“In my view they did what they had to do to protect the community,” Bohannon said. “I think they were heroic ... Fortunately they did not get hit themselves.”
Dent was suspected of shooting four people Sept. 20 near Roy Wilkins Park in Jamaica.
The commander said there were three other shootings in the four-week period ending Oct. 18, with one arrest and one case in which police have identified a suspect.
The inspector said major crimes were up 9 percent over the same 28-day period a year ago, driven largely by burglaries and auto thefts. He did say one burglary suspect has confessed to 10 recent crimes, adding, “I expect [burglary] numbers to go down.”
As for auto theft, Bohannon said about 70 percent in the precinct are the result of vehicles left running and unattended by their owners.
“The example I like to give is you wouldn’t leave your $1,000 iPhone on a counter in a store and walk away from it. But people will leave their $35,000 cars alone with the doors unlocked and the engine running.”
Bohannon said it is largely a crime of opportunity — another roughly 10 percent, he said, are suspected fraud — and, in response to a question from the audience, said the thieves are trending younger and younger.
“Just today we arrested a 16-year-old in a car that was reported stolen out of the 105th Precinct last week,” he said. Bohannon added that the 105th and 103rd are seeing the same trends.
“These are crimes of opportunity,” he said. “There’s not one place in the precinct where I can predict it.” Gunpoint car thefts, he added, are not the problem.
“They’re looking to go from point A to point B, or are looking to use them in other crimes,” Bohannon said.
During the question-and-answer session, the CO promised both immediate enforcement attention and long-term coordination with the city’s Department of Transportation to deal with complaints of speeding or drag racing in three locations, including Linden Boulevard; 120th Avenue between Farmers and Merrick boulevards; and streets toward the western side of the precinct.
He also said he was very well aware of a large group of motorcyclists and off-road vehicle drivers whom a resident came across recently assembled on and around Farmers Boulevard. He said it is a tricky balance in which officers — the resident said two were trailing the group — have to consider the larger public safety picture.
“We call them roving bands, and they’re difficult to deal with,” Bohannon said. “If we’re going after them, they can take off and get even more reckless.”
He said police can sometimes maneuver them into bottlenecks or chokepoints where some can be apprehended. Others are picked up if they stop for gas or other reasons.
“When we do catch them, the penalties are severe,” he said, including vehicle seizure.
