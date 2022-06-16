Hollis resident Goutam Bhola, who says that he has been living next to a dilapidated property for years, says that after many complaints by him and other residents, his neighbor sent out contractors to cut the overgrown grass and weeds that surrounded the house.
The Queens Chronicle, which last week reported on the issues with the house, located at 190-04 Woodhull Ave., was not able to reach the owner for comment on the work.
“A contractor came out and admitted that it was a bit of a jungle,” said Bhola, who spoke to the worker in the late afternoon of June 9. “It is clean and nice, but the old plywood is still there … but they did a good job of cleaning the bushes.”
Bhola hopes that his neighbor gets rid of the plywood, because it has been there for three years and now that the bushes are gone it might catch fire easily under the intense heat from the sun.
“The contractor says that the owner lives on Liberty [Avenue] and has 40 different places,” said Bhola. “It doesn’t matter. Then the contractor told me about the raccoons and rats that they cleaned out of there. I’m just glad they are finally doing something. Hopefully they will get rid of the plywood too. ”
— Naeisha Rose
