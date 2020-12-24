The Michael Arthur Clarke Memorial Foundation, which provides college scholarships for students interested in pursuing careers in journalism, is accepting college scholarship applications from seniors who will graduate in May or June of 2021.
Applicants should be interested in a career in journalism, English or media.
Clarke, a native of Laurelton, was a freelance television cameraman He was 28 when he was murdered in 2002. He worked for WABC-TV, WNBC-TV and NY1.
He produced work from Ground Zero after the Sept. 11 attack in 2001, and captured footage of the crash of American Airlines Flight 587 in Belle Harbor weeks later.
Clarke attended school at PS 156, where he was president of the school’s General Organization. He also participated in the Boy Scouts.
The foundation was created in 2008 by community members and civic leaders from Southeast Queens. Further information can be obtained by contacting Gene Upshur at (718) 755-2563, Don Clarke at (718) 909-8222 or Derek Clarke at (646) 617-7341.
