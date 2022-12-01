Four members of the United Neighbors Civic Association, based in a Springfield Gardens neighborhood between Rockaway and Guy R. Brewer boulevards, feel as though they’re being unfairly targeted by city Department of Sanitation enforcement agents.
This fall, the women have received tickets for violations including weeds and hedges overgrown by more than a foot onto the walkway and scraps of garbage scattered in the street up to 18 inches from their curb.
One woman, Lorraine Smith, said she received a ticket earlier this year for failing to shovel snow during a storm that didn’t end until around 11:30 later that morning. She also claims a neighbor came by to shovel the snow and finished around 1 p.m.
Per the 311 website, if snow stops falling between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., property owners have four hours to clear sidewalks.
While she later discovered the ticket was written in the early morning, Smith says she knew nothing of its existence — having not found it on her property that January morning — until she received notice of a summons from the city Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings in May.
“I went through chest pains and everything, thinking I was going to have to pay $300,” she said.
The ticket was eventually thrown out following an OATH trial that took place earlier this fall, though Smith said she had to upload evidence for her defense three times in the lead-up to her trial, which was done over the phone, and once during it.
A spokesperson for OATH stressed the importance of utilizing its help center in preparation for a hearing process, accessible via phone at (212) 436-0845 or via an online contact form at bitly.ws/xiD3.
Scheduled for a hearing on Monday, Dec. 5, are the Briggs sisters, Pattie and Margaret, who say they found their ticket for overgrown weeds and hedges bunched up and attached to their fence.
“If I wasn’t observant, I wouldn’t have noticed it,” Pattie Briggs said. “I was like, ‘What is that? Who would put a note on the fence?’”
The sisters say the ticket claims their weeds are extending one foot beyond the building line and are obstructing the pedestrian pathway. They claim, in Margaret’s words, that is “just not true.”
Smith received another ticket, along with fellow UNCA member Yvonne Somers, in November for trash scraps — including bottles, cups and leaves — scattered along the 18-inch curb line in front of their property.
Both of the tickets were written before 9 a.m. The women wonder how they are supposed to keep on top of the trash if the tickets are being written so early and the items may not even belong to them.
“I live a block from a school,” Somers said. “Need I even say what’s tossed all the time as kids go by? Bottles, papers, wrappers.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation says residential enforcement routing times take place daily from 8 to 8:59 a.m. and 6 to 6:59 p.m.
“All property owners are legally required to keep their sidewalks clean and free of litter, as well as 18 inches beyond the sidewalk into the street,” he said. “Our enforcement agents work in every neighborhood in the city.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.