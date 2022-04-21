The United Neighbors Civic Association held a meeting earlier this month with the city Department of Sanitation to discuss garbage pickup, illegal dumping, abandoned vehicles and pet cleanup.
For UNCA members, who are from Rochdale and Springfield Gardens, sanitation workers not completing collections or placing garbage bins back in their yards has become problematic.
DSNY Community Outreach Coordinator Joseph Ottomanelli said he heard their frustrations.
“I understand sometimes ... your neighbors are serviced and you sometimes are not,” Ottomanelli said at the April 5 virtual UNCA meeting. “Other times sanitation workers take one element of recyclables and leave others behind.”
Ottomanelli said that residents must remember to leave out their garbage and recyclables the day before they are to be collected after 4 p.m.
“Place recyclables in the proper bin and make sure any large pieces of cardboard are bundled up nicely and tightly so when sanitation comes to service it, it is easy to collect,” he said. “I will always encourage you to reach out to 3-0-1 or you can email me directly. One thing I want to preface if you are not being serviced enough or your trash and recyclables are being left behind — the only thing we ask is that any collection complaints be made the day following your collection. That is the first day we can accept missed collections.”
Ottomanelli will accept complaints at jottomanelli@dsny.nyc.gov and coordinate with one’s local garbage district to find a solution. He can also be reached at (212) 291 -1354.
Ottomanelli said that most sanitation workers take pride in their work, but for those who don’t place waste bins back where they were, leave them out in the street or tipped over, he can reach the garbage district to find out who was on that route and mitigate that going forward.
Illegal dumping is another issue that plagues the residents.
“We encourage people to keep a lookout for this particular matter,” said Ottomenlli. “If you notice any dumping and you can identify where it is coming from, it’s helpful for us to mitigate that issue. If there is some element of mail that will help us to see where it’s originating from or if there is a car that regularly passes by and there is a license plate number, we can utilize that.”
When given the locations along streets or the intersections where illegal dumping is occurring, the sanitation outreach coordinator can contact the DSNY’s enforcement team to get a handle of the situation.
“If there are areas where illegal dumping is prevalent,” he said, “I can try to bring enforcement back. We can have them have agents go out there, especially if you know particular times ... If we catch people in the act, we can issue violations.”
Renee Spivey, a UNCA member, asked about abandoned vehicles during the meeting.
“I have a problem with vehicles, abandoned vehicles without license plates,” said Spivey, “or a different license plate every other day, and our community is being inundated with these vehicles. What can we do about it?”
If a vehicle has fake plates, paper plates or expired registration, DSNY is not responsible for getting rid of the vehicles, said Ottomanelli.
“That falls under the purview of the local precincts to remove those vehicles or to at least go and review them,” said the DSNY representative.
The 113th Precinct is the local police station for UNCA members.
Rochdale and Springfield Garden residents can reach Neighborhood Coordination Officers William Butler, Ryan McCrain, Anthony Easton and Michael Renzulli at william.butler2@NYPD.org, ryan.mccrain@nypd.org, anthony.easton@nypd.org and michael.renzulli@nypd.org for help with abandoned vehicles in their areas.
People seeking to get rid of abandoned cars in their area can go to nyc.gov to find their local precinct.
Vehicles without license plates fall within DSNY’s jurisdiction for removal.
“Any vehicles that are sitting there idling without any plates, we are able to go out there and tag those vehicles for removal,” said Ottomanelli.
Unfortunately, said the the outreach coordinator, illegal dumping of non-licensed vehicles is a cyclical problem because the perpetrators sometimes wipe the DSNY tags off or try to stop the tagging by claiming they were just coming to retrieve their vehicle.
Pet cleanup was another issue for UNCA members.
“There are signs to remind people to pick up after their pet,” said the DSNY coordinator, “but that is something that the department is moving away from. I reached out to my supervisors to see if that is something that we can employ again.”
Fines for not cleaning up after a pet range from $100 to $150.
