As part of a $147 million investment into pools and recreation centers in Southeast Queens, the city announced Tuesday that it will allocate $55 million at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans to both renovate an existing pool and build a brand-new competition-sized pool.
The purpose of the funds is to make Southeast Queens recreation centers offer state-of-the-art, provide access to swim classes and critical programming and provide another outdoor space for people of all ages, but especially youths, for the summer, according to Mayor Adams.
“We’ll continue to invest in public space and infrastructure that brings swimming, recreation, and lifelong fitness to the front door of every New Yorker,” Adams said in a statement.
Borough President Donovan Richards said for decades Southeast Queens has lacked funds to improve its community facilities, including Roy Wilkins, located on Merrick Boulevard between 116th Avenue and Baisley Boulevard.
“Roy Wilkins Park has long been a much-needed recreational haven ... and I could not be prouder to have played a key role in bringing these projects to fruition on behalf of the families like mine who rely on the park,” Richards said in a statement. “This space will be more than just a place where our kids can learn to swim and our residents can cool off in the summer — it will be a holistic investment in the overall health of the surrounding community.”
Last year, Richards’ staff, along with members of the Parks Department and the Department of Design and Construction, held virtual forums to discuss how to redevelop the recreation center that is receiving $92 million overall for upgrades and renovations.
During that meeting, residents from all over Southeast Queens asked for better bathrooms, water fountains, a new scoreboard, improved basketball and football fields, a community garden, fitness center, dog park, trail and Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Adams’ office said that $40 million will go toward building a competitive-sized pool and the remaining $15 million will go toward updating the existing pool.
Earlier this month, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said in her State of the City address that community recreational pools were essential.
“There is also more the city could do to provide life-saving education for our youth,” Adams said. “As the warm weather approaches, New Yorkers will seek recreation in the water at our pools and beaches.”
A City Council graphic showed that Districts 20, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32 in Queens are among the 16 citywide that lack community pools.
The speaker also said that she supports investments in community pools and wants there to be pathways to lifeguard training.
“One of every three Black students can’t swim — I was one of those three students and still can’t swim,” she said. “One out of every 10 white students can’t swim. Access to public pools and swimming programs must be a matter of justice.”
A design is set to be released for the new pool in 2024. The Parks Department did not release a timeline for work on the older pool.
