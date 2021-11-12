The City Department of Transportation has issued street closure notices for the following streets in Queens starting this weekend. All are to allow for crane operations.
The times and dates of all roadwork and closures are subject to change and local lane closures may occur in the event of unfavorable weather, emergencies or other conditions beyond the DOT’s control.
In Flushing, 41st Road between Main Street and Frame Place will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14.
Maple Avenue in Flushing will be closed between Main Street and Kissena Boulevard on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 3
Jamaica will see 164th Street closed between 89th and Jamaica Avenue: This street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Allendale Street will close between 97th Avenue and 101st Street. “This street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, through 11/21/21,” the DOT said. It did not respond to request for clarification on whether the closures are every day or just Saturdays.
For up-to-the-minute information, visit 511NY, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.
