A new housing bill was approved by the City Council, last Thursday.
Introduced more than a year ago, Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers’ (D-Laurelton) bill to create an Office of the Homeowner Advocate within the Department of Housing and Preservation received 45 yes votes. Five people were absent for the vote and one was on maternity leave.
The purpose of the bill is to form an Office of the Homeowner Advocate at the HPD to provide support to residents at co-ops and condominiums, or the owner of such buildings with four or fewer dwelling units.
The OHA, with the assistance of community-based organizations and nonprofits, which specialize in protecting affordable homeownership, like the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, as an example, would be responsible for providing homeowners, including shareholders, services and act as a liaison between the city, state and federal agencies.
The office would help with providing referrals to homeowners and hold trainings for them, and it would be required to report annually on homeowner inquiries received, as well as action taken to address those questions. It would also make recommendations for relevant services that are not currently available.
There is no budget laid out for the office yet, an official said. If signed by Mayor Adams, a homeowner advocate position has to be appointed at the HPD.
Brooks-Powers said homeownership has been a vehicle for wealth.
“But for low-income New Yorkers and New Yorkers of color, investing in a home — and keeping it, such that a family can build equity over generations — has scarcely been harder than it is today,” Brooks-Powers said via email. “We need to invest in homeownership, such that New Yorkers know the city has their back.”
The OHA will also create public awareness campaigns to help homeowners learn about their rights and responsibilities.
An official for the city said the mayor won’t veto the bill and it will become law in 30 days if no action is taken.
The mayor “is putting the dream of homeownership back in the hands of working people,” a spokesman said.
