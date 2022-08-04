Southeast Queens will be a haven for music lovers next weekend.
Last week, Mayor Adams announced the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a 10-show program slated to take place across all five boroughs over the remaining weeks of summer.
On Aug. 13 and 14, the series comes to Roy Wilkins Park on the Jamaica-St. Albans line.
On the 13th, Ja Rule and The Lox will be joined onstage by DJ Funk Flex starting at 4 p.m. The next afternoon, Funk Flex will join PJ Morton, Marsha Ambrosius, Raheem DeVaughn, Alison Hinds, Montell Jordan and 112 starting at 3 p.m.
Both shows will be free to the public. Doors open an hour before showtime.
“We are inviting all New Yorkers to come together to celebrate culture, music, and unity as New York City rebounds from the pandemic,” Mayor Adams said. “Our city overcame many challenges over the past few years, but ‘Rise Up NYC’ will allow New Yorkers to enjoy one another and the city we call home once more.”
— Sean Okula
