School may be out for the summer, but the Greater St. John’s Baptist Church in St. Albans won’t rest, as one of its missions is to make sure that students are prepared for the upcoming academic year.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12 to 5 p.m., the church will host its third Annual Back 2 School event. With the help of businesses and local leaders, the religious institution, located at 115-61 Farmers Blvd., has provided 150 free book bags with supplies while providing a day of fun for the community in the past.
The church is hoping that people will once again help via donations of school supplies, food or money to Venmo (gsjbc115), Zelle (Gsjbaptistchurch1@gmail.com), or a check delivered to its address (Attn: Alexis Richardson) with a note that says “B2S Event” to make its next giveaway another success.
To register, go here. To learn more about the giveaway call Lady Alexis Richardson, the Back 2 School event coordinator, at (646) 271-8261.
— Naeisha Rose
