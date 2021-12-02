The Consulate of Barbados hosted its annual Independence Thanksgiving Service at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Hollis on Nov. 28.
The momentous occasion was extra special this year because it served as both a celebration of Barbados’ 55th anniversary as an independent former colony of the United Kingdom and the first time it had officially removed Queen Elizabeth, the British monarch, as head of state of the island nation, according to the church’s rector the Rev. Ryan A. Boyce, who hails from the country along with some of his parishioners.
“The consul general was excited about the transition and believed it was fitting and timely,” said Boyce. “The country was prepared and ready to move away from the British Monarchy and have its own head of state.”
Back in Bridgetown, Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, who served as the eighth governor-general — the chief representative of the crown for a commonwealth country — was sworn in as the first Bajan president on Monday, according to CNN. Britain’s Prince Charles was in attendance and Bajan native and ambassador, entrepreneur and music superstar Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was honored as the Caribbean country’s national hero.
“The removal of the Queen as the head of state is a new start for the republic,” said Boyce.
