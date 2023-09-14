The New Jerusalem Worship Center led by Bishop Calvin Rice in South Jamaica will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 17, with a prayer revival at 10:30 a.m.
The church, which has the motto Inform, Ignite, Inspire, will have the Rev. Michael J. Jordan as its guest speaker for its coral jubilee at 122-05 Smith St. Other guests include the Rev. Tisha Dixon Williams, Bishop Mitchell Taylor and Dr. Johnnie Green.
The visiting senior pastor is from the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in East Orange, NJ.
To learn more, visit njworship.org or call (718) 978-5777.
— Naeisha Rose
