The Queens Chronicle and the King Manor Museum in Jamaica hosted a meet-and-greet for businesses, civic groups and the community on Aug. 21 in front of the 19th century home of Founding Father Rufus King.
At top left, Carl Clay of the Black Spectrum Theater, Lady Pauline of the Our World Hour of Power radio show and Glenn Greenidge, executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District, talk business and entertainment. Next to them Tony Persaud of Infinity Honey shows the best his hives offer. At right, folks gather at the Kiwanis Club of Jamaica table.
Second row left, Fay Hill of Jamaica Kiwanis holds up a shopping bag from the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District along with BID Executive Director Jennifer Furioli and Director of Marketing and Business Services Trey Jenkins. Next, Sgt. Khadija Faison of the 103rd Precinct and Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn meet on duty. At right Deborah Padmore of the Epsilon Pi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Pearls and Ivy Foundation of Queens offers information on the 2020 Census.
Above, Ymara and Althea Magloire of Athena’s Tropical Delights serve up crave-worthy confections. Next to them, Andres Torres of Clutter Free Junk Removal and New York Home Cleanup Service mans his booth, while Stephanie Johnson of Highland Care Center does the same. At right, Phil Orenstein and James Trent of the Queens Village Republican Club register voters, while at far right, Scott Grimm-Lyon, executive director of JFK Gateway, discusses his group’s services.
Additional supporters of the event included state Sen. Leroy Comrie, Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, Chocolat Loft, Helium Image and the Black Spectrum Theatre.
