State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) is seeking nominations for an outstanding “Woman in Healthcare” for Women’s History Month.
The candidates who are nominated must currently be working in the healthcare field and have demonstrated extraordinary achievements at work or doing community service, according to Sanders’ office. The deadline for nominations is March 11. To nominate a Woman in Healthcare go to bit.ly/nyssanders or use the QR code above.
The application requires the candidate’s name, address, number and email; a biography, a headshot, her title and employer, according to the website. The people who are nominated must be from state Senate District 10, which encompasses some or all of Richmond Hill, South Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park, South Jamaica, Rosedale, Brookville, Rochdale, Addisleigh Park, Wakefield, Springfield Gardens and the Rockaway Peninsula.
“Women in healthcare save lives every day, especially as frontline workers during the pandemic, so it is only fitting that we honor them during Women’s History Month,” Sanders said via email. “Women are an important part of history and of our lives. They are often the backbone of the family unit and globally provide strength in times of peril.”
