The corner of Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard near the E, J, Z subway exit is the new site of Chipotle Mexican Grill, which had its grand opening Nov. 10.
The international food chain, which specializes in tacos and other meals, made to order in front of customers, is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is proud to have a new home in Jamaica at 147-40 Archer Ave.
“Chipotle is always looking for communities where we can serve our real food, as we know real food has the power to cultivate a better world and the Jamaica Queens area is a great fit,” Erin Wolford, a Chipotle spokesperson, said via email.
Chipotle is a supporter of the National Young Farmers Coalition, a nonprofit advocating for equitable resources such as student loan debt assistance and health insurance for the next generation of farmers.
NYFC also advocates to eliminate racial violence in the farming industry and bolster sustainable agricultural practices to protect the environment. To learn more about the nonprofit visit youngfarmers.org.
