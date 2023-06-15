The Southern Queens Park Association, along with School’s Out New York City and the Comprehensive After School System of New York City, which are Department of Youth and Community Development initiatives that provide afterschool programs and enrichment activities, respectively, will host a Children’s Fun Day this Saturday at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans.
The free event, which runs from 12 to 4 p.m., will include pony rides offered by the Federation of Black Cowboys, painting, rock climbing, basketball scrimmages, a bouncy house, sweet treats, a game truck, music and more fun games.
People can register for Children’s Fun Day at eventbrite.com.
— Naeisha Rose
