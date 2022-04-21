Police responded to a report at 8:48 a.m. April 14 about a stolen car with a child in the back seat.
The vehicle was stolen in Hollis at 190th Street and Hollis Avenue, according to a community affairs officer with the 103rd Precinct.
“The vehicle was recovered with the child inside,” said an NYPD spokeswoman. “It was a gray Toyota Camry.”
The car was found a few blocks away at 195th Street and 99th Avenue, according to the NYPD spokeswoman. She did not have information on whether the child was reunited with a parent or guardian, but the community affairs officer said the child was being checked out by EMS.
“The suspect was not apprehended and the investigation is ongoing,” said the spokeswoman. “The child was unharmed.”
There had been no updates to the case as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips to nypd crimestoppers.com. All tips are strictly confidential.
