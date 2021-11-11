Cultural Collaborative Jamaica, a nonprofit that unites art organizations, local businesses and educational leaders to strengthen Southeast Queens, will host a Be Thankful photo exhibit and Turkey Giveaway Nov. 22.
The event, which will be from 2 to 5 p.m., takes place at the Art at Fame Studios, the home of the Creative, Arts & Music Gallery, located north of Jamaica Avenue at 89-37 164 St., according to Tyra Emerson, the executive director of CCJ.
NYC MetroPlus Health, a medical insurance provider, sponsored the turkey giveaway, at which seniors will get priority.
Hall of Fame, a multilevel creative space, is where the Art at Fame Studios resides and Casel Captures LLC, a virtual artist management company, which was established earlier this year, is responsible for the photo portion of the event.
“We are excited and truly thrilled to be celebrating Thanksgiving with the Jamaica Queens community, particularly our seniors,” said Emerson in a statement. “We invite all to come see the Be Thankful photo exhibit.”
The photos displayed will include work by local photographers and curated by Captures, and the exhibit of people and events is to remind the community of its “strength and resiliency even during the pandemic,” added Emerson.
The turkeys will be given out on a first come basis, according to CCJ.
