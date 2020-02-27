Five women from Eastern Queens were honored by Community Board 13 Monday night for their contributions to the community.
Glenda Spencer, Gina Vasquez and Elizabeth Terranova of Rosedale, Barbara Edwards of Laurelton and Jeanne Notaro of Queens Village were honored in the second annual ceremony sponsored by the board’s Seniors, Social Services and Special Needs Committee.
All were nominated by civic and community leaders.
Spencer, who moved to Rosedale with her family in 1974, was honored for standing up to racism, and under frightening circumstances.
She, her husband and daughters were home when their house was firebombed in 1974. They later had a pipe bomb placed at their home.
“I also have a bullet still in my leg,” she confirmed. “The man who planted the pipe bomb came back.” She said there is still a need to fight racism in the country today.
Vasquez is the founder of Flowers of Hope, a nonprofit that promotes health and fitness through dance and exercise. Her organization hosts events such as Zumba gatherings in city parks. She also organizes walks to raise funds and awareness for cancer patients.
Terranova also is active in Flowers for Hope.
Edwards, a microbiologist, earned her bachelor’s degree from Queens College and her master’s from Columbia before embarking on a 30-year career with New York Health + Hospitals. Her daughter, Maxine Brannon, is the longtime community coordinator for Community Board 13.
Notaro has lived in Queens Village since 1949. She has been involved in numerous civic and community organizations. But it was her service as a flight attendant during the Vietnam War that first drew her to the causes of veterans, often working on flights bringing young men out to the Western Pacific; and flying others home when their tours ended either through service or injuries.
“I always remember the ones who never came home,” she said.
In other business, the board hosted Catherine Goode of the Census Bureau to discuss the upcoming Census in general and to go over an actual form and answer questions from the pubic.
“You should be getting the forms between March 12 and March 20,” Goode said. “We hope to get them back by April 1.”
Goode said people can protect themselves from fraudsters who may visit their homes or mail out phony documents.
“We do not ask for money,” she said. “We don’t ask for donations. We don’t ask you to support a political party. We don’t ask for your Social Security number.”
The Census also does not include a question about a person’s citizenship status, as per a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year.
Goode said all Census workers have identification cards that they must display for residents.
