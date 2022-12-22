At Monday’s meeting, National Grid shared with Community Board 13 details of the state Climate Action Council’s draft scoping plan, which outlines Albany’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050.
Among the initiatives included in the plan are a ban on gas service to existing buildings beginning in 2024, a ban on natural gas in newly constructed buildings beginning in 2024 and a ban on gasoline automobile sales by 2035.
According to CB 13 District Manager Mark McMillan, the measures outlined in the plan will have significant impact on the everyday energy consumer.
“It would cost each homeowner $30,000 to convert [to full electrification],” McMillan said.
The board also saw an update on the Southeast Queens infrastructure initiative. An upgrade to water infrastructure in the areas around and between 145th and 147th avenues in Brookville is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023, and work along 90th Avenue in Queens Village reached substantial completion on Dec. 16.
— Sean Okula
