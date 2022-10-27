Community Board 13 spent a portion of its Monday meeting tweaking and finalizing its district priorities for fiscal year 2024.
District Manager Mark McMillan highlighted a measure at the top of the capital expense list — the construction of a left turn lane on the southbound Cross Island Parkway at the Hillside Avenue exit — as the most pressing need.
“In the summer, the traffic backs up all the way to the Grand Central, and sometimes to the LIE because of Long Island traffic, and now that we have the UBS Arena,” he told the Chronicle.
McMillan also pointed to a call to repave Commonwealth Boulevard between Hillside Avenue and Jericho Turnpike as a measure that has been on the list for a number of years.
Other top priorities for the board include additional funding for various city Parks Department-related initiatives — including the dredging of the ponds and the removal of phragmites at Brookville Park, the deployment of more maintenance workers and security staff during warm-weather months and the expansion of the Parks Department program to remove tree stumps — and city Department of Transportation crews and programs.
The top calls for the DOT are the hiring of additional inspectors to enforce violations related to outdoor dining shelters and another crew to install speed humps. McMillan says only one such crew currently exists on the DOT payroll, leading to long lag times between approval of a speed hump in a given area and the actual construction of one.
One of the challenges in turning these requests into a reality, McMillan says, is the fact that Community Board 13 is asking for money to be funneled into agencies that typically go overlooked in the appropriations process.
“When you look at the priorities of the city, obviously it’s public safety. Money is put there and should be put there,” he said. “Education is a huge need, and with the shortage of seats that we have, money has to be put there as well.”
“People get frustrated that they can’t get some of the things they feel they need, but it’s a different kind of district,” he added.
