Community Board 13 returned for its first in-person general board meeting since the start of the pandemic on Monday.
District Manager Mark McMillan said the board was required to return to in-person sessions, though he would have preferred to stay virtual. McMillan said the board would consistently see turnout in the range of 80 to 100 in the Zoom general board meetings. Monday’s meeting saw roughly half of that, in the range of 35-40 nonboard members.
The evening featured a presentation from a Department of Sanitation representative reminding residents that weekly curbside composting starts on Oct. 3.
Also invited to speak was NYPD Borough Patrol Queens South Chief Kevin Williams, who touted the department’s efforts in removing illegally parked commercial trucks from Southeast Queens streets over the summer. Earlier, Board Chair Bryan Block said the department was looking for a place to store the trucks other than its current holding pen, the parking lot of Montefiore Cemetery.
— Sean Okula
